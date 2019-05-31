Staehler, Schaap advance in WSGA Bestball
John Staehler of Caledonia and Todd Schaap of Kenosha, from Meadowbrook Country Club, advanced Friday in the Wisconsin State Golf Association Bestball (Four-Ball) Championship at Lake Arrowhead Country Club in Nekoosa.
Staehler and Schaap, the No. 12 seeds after stroke play qualifying, beat No. 21 seeds John Haines of Mequon and Tom Halla of Colgate 3 and 2 in the first round of match play.
In the second round Saturday morning, they will face No. 5 seeds Nicholas Brett of Schofield and Trevor Thomas of Junction City.
The only other Racine County team to qualify for match play, the father and son duo of Tom and Eric Chambers of Union Grove, was the No. 29 seed and lost in 21 holes to No. 4 seeds Michael Bastian of Milwaukee and John Fitzgibbon of Mequon.
Crocco rolls 41st 300 game
Joe Crocco Jr., a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, led off a 755 series in the Thursday Storm Doubles league with his 41st career 300 game. He followed that with games of 197 and 258.
