Zwiefelhofer rolls honor score

Katie Zwiefelhofer rolled for an honor score on Monday in the Royal Car Care Classic league at Castle Lanes. Zwiefelhofer rolled for a 702 series.

Blome rolls 299 game

Alan Blome rolled a 299 game Wednesday during the Castle Wednesday Niters league at Castle Lanes. Blome, 37, had games of 237-224-299 for a 760 series.

