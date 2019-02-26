Local players selected for All-Star games
Seven Racine County high school seniors have been selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games this summer at Titan Stadium on the campus of UW-Oshkosh.
Players on the South Large Schools roster are offensive lineman Robert Carillo from Case, linebackers Stephon Chapman and Jager Clark from Horlick, and offensive lineman Jake Francisco from Waterford.
Three St. Catherine’s players are on the South Small Schools roster — defensive linemen DJ Carter and Adrian Garcia, and offensive lineman Tim Carthron.
The All-Star Games will be played on Saturday, July 20, with the Small Schools game at 1:30 p.m. and the Large Schools game at 5 p.m.
Zig Zags team sets city bowling record
The five-man Zig Zags team, comprised of Matt Zagar, Ryan Zagar, Kyle Zagar, Shawn Zagar and Riley Smith, broke the city record for a five-man team series by totaling 3,735 Monday during the Castle Classic League at Castle Lanes.
Ryan Zagar, 25, led the way with an 812 series (258-296-258), his 44th lifetime 800 series, and he was followed closely by Kyle, his 22-year-old brother, with an 805 (279-268-258), his 15th 800. Matt, their father, shot his 70th 300 game in his 792 series (300-249-243). Smith shot 746 and Shawn Zagar, Matt’s cousin, shot 580.
The old record of 3,728 was set by Union Grove Lumber (Mike Vasey, Jordan Johnson, Dustin Vasey, Jason Frank, Rich Larsen) on March 4, 2013, also at Castle.
Also in the Castle Classic Monday, Matt Siekert rolled a 299 game, followed by games of 238 and 204, for a 741 series.
At River City Lanes in Waterford Monday, Tom Fennig rolled an 815 series and 300 game in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.
