Zagar, Bushley roll honor scores

Ryan Zagar opened the season in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes with a bang Wednesday, opening with a 289 game and finishing with an 809 series.

Zagar, who is just 24 but has rolled 35 national honor series, had games of 242 and 278 to complete his series.

Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Travis Bushley rolled a 300 game in the middle of a 671 series in the Gooseberries Scratch Classic League. He had games of 212, 300 and 159.

