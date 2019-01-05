Names in the Spotlight: Zagar has national honor series 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Zagar has national honor series Staphanie Zager, bowling in the Castle Majors League Saturday, had a women’s national honor series of 709. Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Names In The Spotlight Stephanie Zagar Series Zagar Bowling Woman Name Honor Spotlight Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Authorities identify woman who drove into Lake Michigan Woman found dead inside car in Lake Michigan Police say woman found in lake committed suicide Man arrested after allegedly impersonating an officer New Year's fight at Monument Square results in battery charge APpromotionspotlight Vote to select the winners in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos. promotion Special coverage: Evicted in Racine An in-depth series examining evictions in the city of Racine. Tell us what you think Did your property taxes increase, decrease or stay the same? You voted: Increased Decreased Stayed the same Vote View Results Back
