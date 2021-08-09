Names in the Spotlight: Zagar breaks 800 barrier

Zagar breaks 800 barrier
Stephanie Zagar, 18, finally broke through and shot her first 800 series on July 30 during the Masters of Summer League at Castle Lanes. Zagar had games of 275-278-259 for a 812 series. Combined with Sebastian Beth’s 755 series, the duo set two-player youth Greater Racine Bowling Association records with a 1,567 series and a 538 high game.
Munros tie for first at WSGA tournament
Scott Munro and his daughter, Kate, tied for first with two other teams in the First Flight of Wisconsin State Golf Association Father-Daughter Championship on Aug. 4 at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon.
The Munros — Scott is a retired dentist and Kate is a standout golfer at Carthage College — had four birdies and combined to shoot a 74 in alternate shot format. They tied with Travis and Haley Thoeny and Dean and Ellie Frisch.