Names in the Spotlight: Woodward honored as CoSIDA Academic All-America

Woodward earns CoSIDA Academic All-American honor

Carthage College senior guard Sammie Woodward, a Prairie School graduate, has been named to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Academic All-American Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

This is Woodward’s first All-American academic honor. She is a two-time CoSIDA All-District 6 academic honoree, earning first-team honors this year.

Woodward holds a 4.0 grade-point average in Exercise Science at Carthage and has earned All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin academic honors in each of her four years. She is one of just two honorees from a Wisconsin college.

On the court, Woodward averaged a CCIW-best 38.6 minutes per game and also averaged 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She finished her Lady Reds career with the highest career-free-throw percentage (86.9) in school history and ranks seventh all-time in made 3-point baskets with 155.

Ford qualifies for NCAA Division III Indoor Nationals

Case High School graduate and UW-Whitewater junior Dwayne Ford has qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in the 60-meter dash.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}