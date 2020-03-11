Names in the Spotlight: Woodward honored as CoSIDA Academic All-America

Woodward earns CoSIDA Academic All-American honor
Carthage College senior guard Sammie Woodward, a Prairie School graduate, has been named to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Academic All-American Third Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
This is Woodward’s first All-American academic honor. She is a two-time CoSIDA All-District 6 academic honoree, earning first-team honors this year.
Woodward holds a 4.0 grade-point average in Exercise Science at Carthage and has earned All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin academic honors in each of her four years. She is one of just two honorees from a Wisconsin college.
On the court, Woodward averaged a CCIW-best 38.6 minutes per game and also averaged 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. She finished her Lady Reds career with the highest career-free-throw percentage (86.9) in school history and ranks seventh all-time in made 3-point baskets with 155.
Ford qualifies for NCAA Division III Indoor Nationals
Case High School graduate and UW-Whitewater junior Dwayne Ford has qualified for the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in the 60-meter dash.
This is the first time Ford will compete in indoor nationals, which are Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C., and it’s the first time he has qualified as an individual for indoor or outdoor nationals. He is a two-time All-American in the 4x100 relay, an event only run outdoors.
Ford is the No. 17 seed in the 60 meters with a best time of 6.90 seconds.
Klein named NACC Freshman of the Year
Catholic Central High School graduate Emma Klein, a freshman at Edgewood College in Madison, was named the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Freshman of the Year.
Klein, from Burlington, started 25 games for the Eagles, who finished second (18-2) during the NACC regular season. She had eight double-digit point games, including a career high-tying 22 in her first NACC game.
In the NACC Tournament, Klein helped No. 2 seed Edgewood beat No. 3 Wisconsin Lutheran 79-57 in the semifinals and No. 1 seed Benedictine 88-72 in the title game. She had seven points, seven rebounds and three assists in the title game.
The Eagles earned the NACC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament, but lost to UW-Oshkosh 61-40 in the first round on March 6. Klein scored five points.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers at Castle Lanes just missed perfection Wednesday. Steve Klemm, 67, rolled a 299 game to lead off a 750 series (299-227-224) in the Wednesday Senior Men League and Alex Marquez Jr., 25, had a 298 game during a 759 series in the Wednesday Niters League.