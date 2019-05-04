Try 3 months for $3

Wininger cards 74 in first round at American Junior Golf Association tourney

Grant Wininger let his play do the talking Saturday in the first round of an American Junior Golf Association tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club.

The St. Catherine’s High School senior shot a 3-over-par 74 and sits by himself in third place, three strokes back of leader Justin Luan (71) of Woodbury, Minn.

The final round of action starts Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments