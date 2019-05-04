Wininger cards 74 in first round at American Junior Golf Association tourney
Grant Wininger let his play do the talking Saturday in the first round of an American Junior Golf Association tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club.
The St. Catherine’s High School senior shot a 3-over-par 74 and sits by himself in third place, three strokes back of leader Justin Luan (71) of Woodbury, Minn.
The final round of action starts Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.