{{featured_button_text}}

Weslaski, Neubauer perform well at Wisconsin Ironman

Two Racine residents finished in the top five in their age groups last Sunday at the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon in Madison.

Kevin Weslaski placed fifth out of the 110 competitors in the men’s 55-59 division, while Lisa Neubauer finished third out of 52 athletes in the women’s 50-54 age group.

Weslaski finished the 2.4-mile swim in 1 hour, 5 minutes, the 112-mile bike in 5 hours, 31 minutes, and the 26.2 mile marathon in 3 hours, 56 minutes for an overall time of 10:44.44.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Neubauer finished the swim in 1:15, the bike ride in 6:08, and the marathon in 4:22 for an overall time of 11:55.59.

Nearly 2,000 athletes competed at the event.

To prepare for the Madison Ironman, Weslaski competed at the Stevens Point Duathlon in July, where he was overall winner and at the Grand View Firehouse 50 bike race, and at the Waupaca Triathlon, where he placed fourth overall.

Neubauer participated in the American Triple-T in Salt Fork State Park, Ohio, which consists of a sprint triathlon on the first day, two Olympic triathlons on the second day, and a half ironman the third day.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments