Weslaski, Neubauer perform well at Wisconsin Ironman
Two Racine residents finished in the top five in their age groups last Sunday at the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon in Madison.
Kevin Weslaski placed fifth out of the 110 competitors in the men’s 55-59 division, while Lisa Neubauer finished third out of 52 athletes in the women’s 50-54 age group.
Weslaski finished the 2.4-mile swim in 1 hour, 5 minutes, the 112-mile bike in 5 hours, 31 minutes, and the 26.2 mile marathon in 3 hours, 56 minutes for an overall time of 10:44.44.
You have free articles remaining.
Neubauer finished the swim in 1:15, the bike ride in 6:08, and the marathon in 4:22 for an overall time of 11:55.59.
Nearly 2,000 athletes competed at the event.
To prepare for the Madison Ironman, Weslaski competed at the Stevens Point Duathlon in July, where he was overall winner and at the Grand View Firehouse 50 bike race, and at the Waupaca Triathlon, where he placed fourth overall.
Neubauer participated in the American Triple-T in Salt Fork State Park, Ohio, which consists of a sprint triathlon on the first day, two Olympic triathlons on the second day, and a half ironman the third day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.