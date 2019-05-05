UW-Eau Claire sophomore and Burlington High School graduate Megan Wallace took first in four of the seven events to win the heptathlon at the WIAC track meet at UW-Platteville this past weekend.
Wallace accumulated 4,848 points to win event, the most in a WIAC meet so far this season and setting a UW-Platteville track record.
Wallace won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 7½ inches, the 200-meter run in 26.35 seconds, the long jump (18-9¼), and the 800 (2:29.29). He was second in the 100 hurdles (15.50) and javelin throw (117-5), and fourth in the high jump (4-11¾).
Eau Claire finished second in the meet with 192 points, behind UW-La Crosse’s 225.5.
- Grant Wininger shot an 8-over-par 79 Sunday in the final round at an American Junior Golf Association tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club.
The St. Catherine’s High School senior finished in third place with an 11 over 153, six strokes back of winner Grant Norman, of Fort Wayne, Ind.
