Wallace third in NCAA Div. III pentathlon
Megan Wallace, a Burlington High School graduate and UW-Eau Claire athlete, finished third in the pentathlon last weekend at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Nationals in Boston.
Wallace, a sophomore for the Blugolds, scored 3,549 points and had top-five finishes in three of the five events that make up the pentathlon. She was second in the shot put with a throw of 37 feet, 11 1/4 inches, third in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 17-8 3/4 and fifth in the high jump with a personal-best leap of 5-2 1/2. She was ninth in the 800 meters (personal-best 2:28.81) and 12th in the 60 hurdles (9.47).
Two weeks prior to nationals, at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championships at UW-Whitewater, Wallace was second (3.523), winning the long jump and shot put and taking second in the 800.
