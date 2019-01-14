Wald Jr. rolls honor score
Les Wald Jr. was perfect Monday in the Castle Classic League.
Wald Jr. rolled his third career 300 game and finished with a 764 series. The 36-year-old bowled games of 235, 300 and 229.
