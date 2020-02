Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Vertz rolls honor score

Stephanie Vertz made a nice return to bowling after a work injury Tuesday, rolling a women's national honor score of 724 in the Tuesday Night Rollers League at Castle Lanes. Vertz, 33, bowling for the first time since Dec. 10, had games of 250-195-279 for her second lifetime 700 series.