Names in the Spotlight: Velasquez is National Esports Coach of the Year

Velasquez is National Esports Coach of the Year

Dan Velasquez of Case High School has been named the national High School Esports Coach of the Year by the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors.

The Eagles won the state esports championship this season and had several All-State players.

Zagar third at H.S. bowling nationals

In the latest bowling accomplishment for Racine's Zagar family, Stephanie Zagar added to her resume Monday by finishing third in the U.S. High School Bowling Foundation National Championship at Dayton, Ohio.

Zagar, a recent graduate of Kenosha Bradford High School, averaged 208.7 per game to move up through the first five survivor rounds, starting in seventh place in the first round and moving up to as high as second after the fourth round.

After dropping back to third after the fifth round, Zagar had the third-best score (199) in the sixth round, where the second-, third- and fourth-place bowlers bowl against each other.

Zagar had a solid run in high school, winning her second straight state girls singles title at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships in Ashwaubenon in March.