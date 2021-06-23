Names in the Spotlight: Velasquez is National Esports Coach of the Year

Velasquez is National Esports Coach of the Year
Dan Velasquez of Case High School has been named the national High School Esports Coach of the Year by the National Association of Esports Coaches and Directors.
The Eagles won the state esports championship this season and had several All-State players.
Zagar third at H.S. bowling nationals
In the latest bowling accomplishment for Racine's Zagar family, Stephanie Zagar added to her resume Monday by finishing third in the U.S. High School Bowling Foundation National Championship at Dayton, Ohio.
Zagar, a recent graduate of Kenosha Bradford High School, averaged 208.7 per game to move up through the first five survivor rounds, starting in seventh place in the first round and moving up to as high as second after the fourth round.
After dropping back to third after the fifth round, Zagar had the third-best score (199) in the sixth round, where the second-, third- and fourth-place bowlers bowl against each other.
Zagar had a solid run in high school, winning her second straight state girls singles title at the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships in Ashwaubenon in March.
Zagar’s older brother, Ryan, had an impressive year, winning both the Racine County Bowling Classic and the Kenosha News Match Game tournaments in consecutive weeks in May. Her other brother, Kyle, won the Match Game in 2018.
UW-Whitewater athletes Ford, Korman honored
Dwayne Ford, a Case High School graduate and a junior on the UW-Whitewater track and field team, earned All-America honors over the weekend with his performances in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at Greensboro, N.C.
Ford ran a lifetime-best time of 10.56 seconds in the 100 meters to reach the finals, then finished seventh in the final in 10.70. It was his fourth All-American honor and his second in an individual event.
• Matt Korman, a sophomore outfielder for the Warhawks, was an All-Midwest Region second-team selection by D3baseball.com and a third-team pick by the American Baseball Coaches Association.
Korman led the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and was third in the nation in Division III with 68 RBIs, tied for the third-most in school history. He finished the season with a .379 batting average.
Roberts sixth in WPGA Players Tour event
Norah Roberts, who just completed her sophomore year at Union Grove High School, finished sixth Monday in the Wisconsin PGA Junior Foundation Players Tour event at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
Roberts had a two-day total of 82-79—161, five shots behind winner Sarah Balding of Brookfield. Sophia Lawler, who just finished her sophomore year at Prairie, was 14th with 88-86—174.