Try 1 month for 99¢

Vasey rolls honor series

Mike Vasey, bowling in the Castle Lanes Castle.com League, rolled a national honor series of 826 Friday night. The 51-year-old Vasey had games of 279, 279 and 286. He has a 240 average in the league.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments