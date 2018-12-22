Vasey rolls honor series
Mike Vasey, bowling in the Castle Lanes Castle.com League, rolled a national honor series of 826 Friday night. The 51-year-old Vasey had games of 279, 279 and 286. He has a 240 average in the league.
