Vasey rolls honor series and perfect game
In the Castle.com Friday night league at Castle Lanes, Dustin Vasey rolled his 24th career 800 series, while also rolling his 36th career perfect game.
Vasey bowled games of 299, 258, and 300 for a 857 series.
