Van Tubbergen, Brown qualify for State Amateur
Racine golfers Eric Van Tubbergen and Connor Brown qualified for the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship Monday during their respective qualifying tournaments.
Van Tubbergen shot a 1-under-par 71 at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee to finish in a four-way tie for second. There were 20 spots available for the State Amateur. Zach Nash of Waterford just missed qualifying with a 3-over 74 and is an alternate.
Brown, a recent Union Grove High School graduate, shot a 3-over-par 75 at Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin to tie for 13th with four other players for one of the two final spots. Brown had a par in the playoff to earn one of the spots.
Wollberg named new UW-Parkside golf coach
Former Carthage College women’s golf coach Tyler Wollberg will be the new men’s golf coach at UW-Parkside.
Parkside director of athletics Andrew Gavin made the announcement in a press release Monday. Wollberg will be the first full-time golf coach in Rangers history, the release said.
Wollberg, who was inducted into the Carthage Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015, served two stints as Lady Reds coach, from 2011 through 2014 and 2017 through this year. Carthage won back-to back College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin women’s golf titles in 2013 and 2014.
Wollberg, who also is an assistant pro at Kenosha Country Club, played for the Red Men from 2006 to 2009 and was a three-time All-American, the release said. He holds two Carthage scoring records, the lowest one-day score (65) and lowest two-day score (135), and his career average of 74.38 is first all-time at Carthage.
