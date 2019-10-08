UW-Whitewater’s Klein earns WIAC honors
UW-Whitewater freshman defender Elizabeth Klein, a Catholic Central High School graduate from Burlington, was named Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Klein played an key role on the defense during UW-Whitewater's 2-1 win at Knox College (Ill.) on Wednesday, Oct. 2. It was the Warhawks fourth consecutive win. She helped UW-Whitewater allow only six shots, four shots on goal and the team only surrendered two corner kicks in the match. Klein played 47 minutes in the contest.
