UW-Whitewater’s Fitzpatrick earns honors
Bailey Fitzpatrick, a graduate of Burlington High School, is one of five members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team who garnered All-America accolades Saturday at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
The Warhawks placed third overall, earning 190.150 team points to post their 10th consecutive top three national finishin their 13th appearance.
Fitzpatrick, a senior at Whitewater, helped the Warhawks finish with a team score of 47.075 on the uneven bars. Fitzpatrick finished as national runner-up with a season-best 9.650 for her first career All-America finish.
