Try 3 months for $3

UW-Whitewater’s Fitzpatrick earns honors

Bailey Fitzpatrick, a graduate of Burlington High School, is one of five members of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater gymnastics team who garnered All-America accolades Saturday at the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association Championship at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

The Warhawks placed third overall, earning 190.150 team points to post their 10th consecutive top three national finishin their 13th appearance.

Fitzpatrick, a senior at Whitewater, helped the Warhawks finish with a team score of 47.075 on the uneven bars. Fitzpatrick finished as national runner-up with a season-best 9.650 for her first career All-America finish.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments