UW-Whitewater represented by 349 on WIAC honor roll
Several Racine County high school graduates represented UW-Whitewater on its most recent Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
The Warhawks' 12 women's teams had 183 honorees, while 166 student-athletes from the 10 men's teams garnered Scholastic Honor Roll accolades. The Honor Roll is part of the "WIAC Scholar-Athlete Recognition Program".
In addition to the 349 individual awards, UW-Whitewater was named an All-Academic institution as student-athletes earned a GPA equal to, or greater than, the collective GPA of the overall student body.
To be eligible for the list, student-athletes must have carried a 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Nearly 50 percent of the WIAC's 5,110 student-athletes achieved Honor Roll status.
The Racine County graduates that made the honor roll include:
Zach Campbell of Burlington (Burlington High School), a freshman on the baseball team majoring in accounting and general management; Matt Korman of Waterford (Waterford High School), a freshman on the baseball team majoring in history; Bryan Sturdevant of Burlington (Burlington High School), a sophomore on the baseball team majoring in physical education; Mike Aiello of Racine (Horlick High School), a senior on the baseball team majoring in physical education; Connor Fedders of Union Grove (Union Grove High School), a junior on the baseball team majoring in marketing; Matt Wezyk of Waterford (Waterford High School), a junior on the baseball team majoring in criminology; Aaron Sturdevant of Burlington (Burlington High School), a freshman on the football team majoring in physical education; Trevor Johnson of Racine (St. Catherine's High School), a junior on the men's soccer team majoring in accounting; Dwayne Ford of Racine (Case High School), a sophomore on the men's track and field team majoring in physical education; Adriana Green of Racine (Horlick High School), a sophomore on the women's basketball team majoring in psychology; Caitlin Mertins of Racine (Park High School), a freshman on the women's bowling team majoring in elementary education; Breanna Bertschinger of Waterford (Waterford High School), a senior on the golf team majoring in physical education; Bailey Fitzpatrick of Burlington (Burlington High School), a senior on the gymnastics team majoring in physical education; Kaci Schonert of Racine (Racine Horlick High School), a senior on the women's soccer team majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
