Union Grove graduates
earn player honors
Two Union Grove High School graduates have been named the softball Player of the Week in their respective college conferences.
Brooklyn Ottelien, a sophomore designated player and pitcher for Viterbo University in La Crosse, was named the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17. Ottelien went 17 of 30 (.567 average) with two home runs, four doubles, four walks, seven runs scored and 13 RBIs to lead the V-Hawks to a 5-6 record during their spring break trips to Tucson, Ariz., and Rosemont, Ill.
Emily Knight, a freshman second baseman for UW-La Crosse, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) position Player of the Week for the week of March 4-10. In four starts (doubleheader sweeps of St. Catherine and Loras) that week, Knight went 5 for 9 with two doubles, two runs scored and seven RBIs. She had a .667 on-base percentage and 1.000 slugging percentage.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Two bowlers shot honor scores in the Knights of Castle League Thursday at Castle Lanes. Terry Martini, 47, had double honor scores with an 841 series on games of 300, 275 and 266. It was Martini’s fourth 800 series and fifth 300 game. Jose Carbajal, 61, rolled his fourth 300 game in the middle of a 729 series, leading off with 215 and finishing with 214.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday, Adam Gebel rolled his eighth 300 game and his second in a month in the Gooseberries Classic League. Gebel finished with a 757 series.
Monday at Hillside Lanes, Jenny Wonders rolled a 716 series, her second straight women's national honor score in the Hillside Classic League
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.