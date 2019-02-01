Two 300 games, 855 series for Witterholt
Ethan Witterholt hit his stride in the Gooseberries Classic League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington Thursday night, rolling a pair of 300 games and finishing with a lifetime-best 855 series.
Witterholt opened with a 300, slipped to a 255 and got back in rhythm for another 300. He is just one of a few Racine County bowlers who have rolled nonconsecutive perfect games. The 300s were his sixth and seventh this season and the series was his third 800. He had a 300 game and 827 series in the same league Jan. 24.
Also Thursday, in the Knights of Castle League at Castle Lanes in Racine, Terry Martini rolled his fourth lifetime 300 game on the way to an 823 series, his first 800. Martini, 47, had games of 279, 300 and 244.
Thursday at The Lanes on 20, Gary Schlicht rolled a 299 game during a 700 series in the Mike Corona UAW League.
Friday at Castle, left-hander Ben Betchkal, 29, led off an 858 series in the Bowler's Choice League with his 34th lifetime 300 game and followed that with a pair of 279 games for his 16th 800 series.
