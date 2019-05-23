Three local players qualify for WSGA match play
Michael Masik Jr. was in full control of his golf game Friday.
The Racine resident tied for second with a round of 1-over-par 73 at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford and was one of 46 qualifiers for the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship. Masik finished three strokes back of event winner Jakob Garstecki of Germantown (2-under 70).
Eric Van Tubbergen of Racine and Joe Knapton of Mount Pleasant were the other local qualifiers. Van Tubbergen carded a 3-over 75 and Knapton shot a 6-over 78.
The State Match Play Championship will be played June 10-13 at West Bend Country Club.
