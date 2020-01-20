Names in the Spotlight: Storm, Wonders find perfection

Storm, Wonders find perfection

Jessica Storm doesn’t bowl in the Friday Night Mixed League at River City Lanes in Waterford very often, but maybe she should.

While subbing in the league Friday, Storm rolled her seventh lifetime 300 game during a 773 series. She opened with a 227, followed with the 300 and finished with a 246.

Her previous 300 game came on Feb. 27, 2019 at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington.

Storm has been on a mini-roil as well, having rolled a 702 series the previous night (255 high game) in the Thursday Night Ladies League at River City. She has two other 700 series this season, both in November.

Jenny Wonders rolled her fifth lifetime 300 Wednesday in the Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country. She opened with games of 193 and 199 before the 300 to finish with a 692 series.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Three bowlers had honor scores Friday at Castle Lanes.

Mike Vasey, 52, a member of the Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame, shot an 825 series on games of 279-268-278 in the Castle.com League.