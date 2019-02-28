Storm rolls sixth 300 game
Jessica Storm added to her list of bowling accomplishments Wednesday, rolling her sixth lifetime 300 game during play in the Wednesday Tri-B Bowlers League at Towne & Country Lanes in Waterford. Storm opened with a 226, followed with the perfect game and finished with 201 for a 727 women’s national honor series. It was her first perfect game since April 5, 2018, when she had the third of the three she rolled in the 2017-18 season.
In the same league, Kevin Gerth rolled his third lifetime 300, leading off a 761 series. He finished with games of 255 and 206.
At Castle Lanes Wednesday, Mike Caldwell, 67, capped a 700 series in the Wednesday Niters League with his second 300. He opened with games of 196 and 204.
In the Wednesday Men’s League at River City Lanes in Waterford, Tom Hansen shot a 300 game during a 680 series.
