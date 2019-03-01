Storm rolls another honor score
Jessica Storm continued her dominant stretch of play in the River City Thursday Night Ladies League in Waterford.
A night after rolling her sixth lifetime 300 game, she rolled a 760 with a high game of 277.
At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Cotie Holbek rolled his 39th career 800 series in the Gooseberries Scratch Classic League. He had games of 289, 257, and 267 for an 813.
In the same league, Josh Hall was one pin away from perfection. He rolled a 299 on his way to a 773 series.
