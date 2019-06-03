{{featured_button_text}}

Stills rolls perfect game

In the Castle Monday Adult/Junior summer league at Castle Lanes, Shaunte Stills rolled his 11th career perfect game.

Stills, 68, bowled games of 216, 300, and 222 for a 738 series. 

