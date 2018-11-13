Stills rolls ninth career 300 game
Shaunte Stills rolled his ninth career 300 game in the Castle Keglers League Monday night at Castle Lanes. The 300 came in Larsen’s second game. He started with a 199 and finished with a 235, which was good for a 734 series.
