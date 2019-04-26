Try 3 months for $3

Steger wins first pro tournament

Mount Pleasant native Kaylor Steger won his first professional tournament Thursday at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club in Sarasota, Fla.

Steger shot a 6-under-par 65 to win the Heritage Oak Series Tournament by a stroke over Ryan McCormick. Steger had seven birdies and one bogey at the one-round event.

