Steger wins first pro tournament
Mount Pleasant native Kaylor Steger won his first professional tournament Thursday at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club in Sarasota, Fla.
Steger shot a 6-under-par 65 to win the Heritage Oak Series Tournament by a stroke over Ryan McCormick. Steger had seven birdies and one bogey at the one-round event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.