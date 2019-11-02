{{featured_button_text}}

Bowlers roll honor scores

Dennis Simonsen rolled an honor score on Friday, Oct. 25 in the Angry Brothers Points league at The Lanes. Simonsen rolled a 300 and ended with a 708 series.

