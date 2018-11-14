Shoreland’s Koker signs with N. Illinois
Somers Shoreland Lutheran High School senior Chelby Koker, a Racine resident, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for NCAA Division I Northern Illinois University next season. Koker, a 5-foot-6 point guard, averaged 30.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game last year and is the Lady Pacers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,671 points. She needs 239 points to pass former St. Joseph star Sidney Cooks (1,909) as Kenosha County’s all-time leading scorer and 329 points to become the 22nd female player in state history to score 2,000 points. She scored 727 points last year.
Dyess, Albert roll honor scores
Tyronn Dyess is on pace to challenge his own Greater Racine Area USBC record for national honor series as he rolled his third of the season Tuesday in the Miller Classic Doubles League at Castle Lanes. Dyess, 40, who had 15 800s last season, had games of 278, 248 and 276 for an 802 series.
At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Georgette Albert had games of 229, 289 and 217 for a 735 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.
