Names in the Spotlight: Shannon, Klein net All-WIAC soccer honors

Shannon, Klein net All-WIAC soccer honors
UW-La Crosse freshman goalkeeper and Prairie School graduate Quinn Shannon was named to the 2019 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) women’s soccer team by the league coaches.
UW-Whitewater’s Anna Brodjian was selected the offensive player of the year, while UW-La Crosse’s Katie Feller and UW-Stevens Point’s Meaghan Ambelang were chosen co-defensive players.
UW-Whitewater freshman defender and Catholic Central High School graduate Elizabeth Klein was was named to league’s All-Sportmanship Team.