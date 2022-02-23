Names in the Spotlight: SEAY swimmers shine; Bowlers roll honor scores

Borzynski a double winner at USA Swimming Regional

Jack Borzynski won two events and five others won one event each for South Eastern Aquatics-Racine YMCA swim team last weekend at the USA Swimming Regional Meet at Muskego High School.

Borzynski, in the 13-14 boys age group, won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.16 and the 500 freestyle in 5:28.62.

Other boys winners were Andy Krug in the senior boys 400 individual medley (4:56.02), Jordan Borzynski in the 10-and-under 200 IM (3:13.59), Zack Steenrod in the 10-and-under 50 backstroke (41.02) and Evan Steenrod in the 8-and-under 25 backstroke (20.94).

Megan Schultz was the only girls’ winner for SEAY, winning the 50 breaststroke in 31.11.

The High Point Award Winners for SEAY were Jack Borzynski for boys (117 points, first in 13-14) and Sophie Gutknecht for girls (99 points, third in 9-10).

Swimmers earning state qualifying times in the respective age groups were Jack Borzynski, Lindsey Hohnl, Jordan Borzynski, Zack Steenrod, Gutknecht and Evan Steenrod.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers had national honor scores recently in Racine bowling centers.

FEB. 7: At Castle Lanes in Racine, Jeff Beauchamp rolled a 300 game as part of an 812 series during the Royal Car Care Classic League.

FEB. 9: At The Lanes on 20 in Mount Pleasant, Christopher Webb and Kevin Landreman each rolled a 300 game during the Big Ed's Commercial League. Webb ended with a 791 series ahead of Landreman's 786.

