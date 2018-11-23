Schwartz rolls 800 series, two 300s
Stephanie Schwartz returned to Racine from Texas for Thanksgiving and added more to local bowling history.
Schwartz, who graduated from Stephen F. Austin University last spring after a spectacular bowling career with the Ladyjacks, rolled the 13th 800 series by a female bowler in Racine County during the Turkey Shoot Thursday at Castle Lanes in Racine.
Schwartz, 22, finished with an 814 series, the sixth-best in county history, and it included two 300 games. She opened with a 300, shot 214 in the middle and finished with another 300.
The only other female bowler with two 300s in a series is Tatum Ruffalo of Waterford, who had back-to-back 300s during an 817 series in January 2017.
Schwartz’s series was good enough to give her the Turkey Shoot title.
Also in the Turkey Shoot, Tyler Hirth rolled his sixth lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 760 series. The 21-year-old left-hander had games of 215, 300 and 245.
In the Courtsmen League Wednesday at Castle, Dan Erickson, 34, led off a 760 series with his second lifetime 300 game, followed by games of 213 and 247.
Friday night at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Dave Gajewski rolled his 12th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 769 series in the Friday Night Industrial League. He opened with 233 and finished with 236.
