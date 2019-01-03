Schwartz rolls 300 game
Ken Schwartz, a Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member, rolled his 33rd lifetime 300 game Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes. The right-hander, 52, had games of 230, 300 and 215 for a 745 series.
Ken Schwartz, a Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member, rolled his 33rd lifetime 300 game Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes. The right-hander, 52, had games of 230, 300 and 215 for a 745 series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.