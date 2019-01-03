Try 1 month for 99¢

Schwartz rolls 300 game

Ken Schwartz, a Greater Racine Area USBC Hall of Fame member, rolled his 33rd lifetime 300 game Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters League at Castle Lanes. The right-hander, 52, had games of 230, 300 and 215 for a 745 series.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments