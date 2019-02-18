Try 1 month for 99¢

Schroeder Sr. rolls honor score

John Schroeder Sr. added to his resume Saturday with his 41st career 300 game in the Castle Kings & Queens League at Castle Lanes in Racine. Schroeder, 46, had games of 247 and 237 before rolling a 300. He finished with a 784 series.

