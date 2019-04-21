Try 3 months for $3

Schlitz rolls career-high honor series

At T&C Lanes in Burlington, Lynda Schlitz rolled a new career-high series in the Friday Night Industrial league.

Schlitz had games of 289, 237 and 247 for a 773.

