Schildt bowls honor series
Tyler Schildt was nearly perfect Monday night at Towne & Country Lanes and it helped him roll a lifetime-best 831 series in the Monday Night Majors League. Schildt had games of 265, 267 and 299 for his second 800 series. His first honor series, an 804, came in November 2017.
