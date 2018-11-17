Try 1 month for 99¢

Schatzman rolls honor score

Eric Schatzman, bowling in the castle.com League Friday, had a 300 in the first game of his 685 series. He finished with games of 206 and 179. Schatzman has a 184 average in the league.

