Schatzman rolls honor score
Eric Schatzman, bowling in the castle.com League Friday, had a 300 in the first game of his 685 series. He finished with games of 206 and 179. Schatzman has a 184 average in the league.
Eric Schatzman, bowling in the castle.com League Friday, had a 300 in the first game of his 685 series. He finished with games of 206 and 179. Schatzman has a 184 average in the league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.