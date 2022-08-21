Names in the Spotlight: Roma Lodge teams excel in summer bocce tournament

Roma Lodge summer bocce tournament

Roma Lodge held its 39th annual summer bocce tournament on Aug. 14.

There were 34 teams from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison, Detroit, Chicago, Rockford, Illinois and Highwood, Illinois participated.

In a championship battle of teams representing Roma Lodge, The Wild Guys (captain Bill Gullo, Frank Bisotti, Chip Mazurek, Mike Rausch) defeated Any Given Sunday (captain David Chiapete, Derek Anzalone, Joe Cicero, Pat Johnson) 16-10 in the title game in the Open Division.

DeRango’s of Kenosha and Highwood 1.5 tied for third place.

In the Women's Division, New Kids on the Bocce (captain Gianna Chiapete, Natalie Dallmann, Reagan Hoey, Lauren Johnson) defeated the Belles of the Ball (captain Lisa Chiapete, Mindy Gordon, Heidi Hoey, Katie Johnson) 16-11.

The Prairie School honored for excellence

Racine’s Prairie School was one of 38 high schools in Wisconsin to earn the WIAA Award of Excellence for the 2021-2022 school year.

Prairie, being honored for the fifth time, was the only school from the Metro Classic Conference to be honored.

Zuhlke named scholastic All-American

Allison Zuhlke of Waterford, who competes in gymnastics for the University of Iowa, was recently named a Scholastic All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

Zuhlke was one of 13 Hawkeyes gymnasts honored. The team had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.6262, ranked third in the Big Ten Conference and 31st nationally. WCGA All-Americans must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher overall or for the 2021-22 academic season.