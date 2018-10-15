Try 1 month for 99¢

Rodriguez rolls 300 game

Ricardo Rodriguez had it going in the Castle Classic League Monday night in Mount Pleasant.

He rolled his fifth career 300 game in his second game. He finished with a 786 series after rolling a 238 in his first game and a 248 in his last game.

