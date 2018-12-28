Riemer stays on a roll at T&C
For the fourth time in five weeks Thursday, Theresa Riemer rolled a women's national honor series in the Frito’s Morning Mixed League at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. Riemer, the general manager of Towne & Country, had a 726 series Thursday with a high game of 255. She had a 718 series on Nov. 29, a 701 on Dec. 6 and a 728 on Dec. 13. Riemer shot 656 last week to break her streak.
Also with an honor score Thursday was Eric Mertins, 45, who had his 11th lifetime 300 game in the middle of a 752 series in the Knights of Castle League at Castle Lanes. The right-hander, who also had games of 218 and 234, rolled 19 straight strikes from the middle of the first game to the beginning of the third game.
