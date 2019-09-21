Bowlers roll honor scores
Stephanie Zagar bowled for an honor score on Saturday in the Castle Majors League at Castle Lanes. Zagar bowled for a 730 series. Theresa Riemer bowled for an honor score twice on Thursday at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington. Riemer bowled a 715 series in both the Frito's Thursday Morning Mixed League and Thursday Businessmen's League.
