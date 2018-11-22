Try 3 months for $3

Riemer bowls 300 game

Jerry Riemer, bowling in the Town & Country Tri-B Bowlers League Wednesday night, rolled the 37th 300 game of his career. Riemer followed his 300 with games of 262 and 213 for a 775 series.

