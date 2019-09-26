{{featured_button_text}}

Richards rolls 300 game

Delbert Richards rolled his 29th lifetime 300 Wednesday in the Wednesday Niters league at Castle Lanes. Richards, 61, had games of 300-248-201 for a 749 series. In the same league, Tory Prudhomme rolled a 299 game.

