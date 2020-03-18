Names in the Spotlight: Retail Fixtures wins 3rd straight winter Bocce title

Retail Fixtures wins third straight winter Bocce title

Retail Fixtures of Racine won the title of the 11th annual Roma Lodge Winter Bocce Tournament for the third straight year on Saturday, March 7.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The team, comprised of Chuck Christiano (team captain), Dan Zanella, Tom Garbo, Nunzio Germanotta, Jason Evitts and Tony Povkovich, went 7-0 from pool play through the semifinals, then beat PPG of Racine 16-8 in the championship game.

Traber rolls 299 game

Monday at River City Lanes in Waterford, Brian Traber rolled a 299 game during a 726 series in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0