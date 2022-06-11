Names in the Spotlight: Racine’s Mertins earns multiple accolades at UW-Whitewater

Racine’s Mertins earns multiple accolades

Caitlin Mertins, a 2018 Park High School graduate and three-year member of the UW-Whitewater women’s bowling team, was named the Warhawks’ Female Athlete of the Year during Whitewater’s Campus Awards ceremony in May.

This was the second major award the Warhawks senior has earned. In mid-April, she was named the National Tenpin Coaches Association Division III National Player of the Year.

Mertins also was the women’s singles champion at the Addison (Ill.) Sectional of the United States Bowling Congress Intercollegiate Singles Championships and qualified for the ISC National Championships. She qualified 15th of 24 players and lost in the first round of the ISC National Championships.

She had a fill percentage of 85 percent, a single-pin conversion rate of 92 percent and led Whitewater to a 49-45 record against some of the toughest teams in the nation in all divisions.

Mertins is graduating with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.97 and a degree in elementary education with a minor in adaptive education.

SEAY swimmers set club records at national meet

Swimmers from the Southeastern Aquatics-Racine Family YMCA swim team competed at the YMCA National Swimming Championships that concluded April 1 at Greensboro, N.C.

The best finish for SEAY was by Mac Thomas in the girls 15-16 age group. She finished 17th in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:04.07 and broke the team age group record of 1:05.36 set by Megan Schultz in 2020.

The top SEAY boys finish was by Hugo Arteaga, who broke two of his own team records in boys 15-16. He was 19th in the 100 butterfly in 50.10 to lower his record of 50.47 set earlier this season, and he was 40th in the 50 freestyle in 21.29; his previous record was 21.56.

The quartet of Arteaga, Ethan Bergman, Joe Skantz, and Charley Halstead broke the six-year-old senior age group team record in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing 26th in 1:25.77. The previous record of 1:26.05 was set by James Weslaski, Ivar Iverson, Cooper Scarmardo and William Buhler in March of 2016.

Roma Lodge teams finish 1-2-3 in bocce tournament

Bocce teams from Roma Lodge took the top three spots in Roma Lodge’s 12th annual Spring Bocce Tournament in April.

There were 14 teams in the tournament from Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Madison, along with teams from Chicago, Rockford and Highwood, Illinois.

In the championship game, Any Given Saturday from Roma Lodge beat A&W 16-3. Members of Any Given Saturday were David Chiapete (captain), Tom Blise, Chuck Christiano, Jason Evitts, Victor Pettavino and Daniel "Woody" Zanella. Members of A&W were Jim Silvani (captain), Joe Buscemi, Brian Hart, Joe Lipari and Dave Silvani.

In the third-place game, Intermilan defeated The Oldies of Highwood 16-1. Members of Intermilan were Derek Anzalone (captain), Bill Gullo, Jason Johnson, Brayden LoPiccolo and Ken Scolaro.

Racine gymnasts win state titles

Three gymnasts from the Racine Gymnastics Center won state titles in early April at the Wisconsin Xcel Championship meet at the Milwaukee Sports Complex.

Addison Taulbee, in the Xcel Bronze Division, won the uneven bars title with a 9.8 in the Senior C age group and was also second in the all-around at 37.70.

Tali Heller, in Xcel Gold, won the balance beam state title in the Youth A age group with a 9.25.

In the concurrent Women’s Development Optionals State Championships, Adelle Polzin won the vault with a 9.20 in the Senior D age group.

Three other RGC gymnasts finished third or better in the all-around in their respective divisions. Jomana Shehadeh was second in the all-around (36.77) in Xcel Silver, Senior F age group; Aria Belongia was second in the all-around (35.97) in Xcel Gold, Youth A age group; and Mylee Hansen was third in the all-around (37.57) in Xcel Bronze, Junior B age group.

