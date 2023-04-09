Racine Gymnastics Center gymnast Isabella Rasavong won three state championships, Amelia Albrecht won two titles and three others won one each at the Wisconsin Xcel State Championships held April 1-2 at Verona.

Rasavong, competing in the Junior B age group in the Xcel Silver Division, was the all-around champion with a score of 37.8 and she also won titles on the balance beam with a 9.57 and on the floor exercise with a 9.42.

Amelia Albrecht, in the Junior C age group in the Xcel Bronze Division, won the all-around with 37.87 and also won the uneven bars title with 9.67.

Also in Xcel Bronze, Stella Dunn (Junior B age group) won the beam title with 9.42 and Ellie Dahlke (Junior D age group) won the floor with 9.35.

In the Senior C age group in Xcel Gold, Sophia Collins won the beam title with 9.12.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Bowlers have been very busy on the lanes in the past month, recording a bunch of honor scores.

The highlight of the month came within the past two weeks. Stephanie Schwartz rolled three women’s national honor series in a six-day span at Castle Lanes, including two on the same night. She had a 718 series (252-223-242) in the Wednesday Niters League on March 29, then rolled a 707 in The League and a 717 in the Molson Coors Doubles League on April 3.

Two others had good runs as well. Mark Malison had two 300 games in two days at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, in the Tri-B Bowlers on March 15 and in the Thursday Nite Businessmen on March 16, and Samantha Kelly rolled a 700 series for three straight weeks (712 on March 7, 726 on March 14, 762 on March 21) in the Miller 64 Scratch League at Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove.

Here’s a rundown of the Racine County league honor scores over the last five weeks:

MARCH 7: Sam Kelly, 712 series, Miller 64 Scratch, Old Settler’s Bowling Center, Union Grove.

MARCH 8: Jenny Wonders, 719 series (259 high game) and Ryan Jacobi, 300 game (706 series), Tri-B Bowlers, Towne & Country Lanes, Burlington.

MARCH 9: Jessica Storm, 751 series (279 game) and Adam Gebel, 300 game (732 series), K&G Contractors Classic, Towne & Country.

MARCH 10: Jon Hunter, 300 game (722 series), Angry Brothers Points, The Lanes, Mount Pleasant.

MARCH 13: Melissa Jansen, 709 series (215-256-238), Molson Coors Doubles, Castle Lanes; Nancy Jeter, 761 series (278-206-277), The League, Castle.

MARCH 14: Sam Kelly, 726 series, Miller 64 Scratch, Old Settler’s; George Fennell, 300 game, Tuesday Nite Mixed, Towne & Country.

MARCH 15: Mark Malison, 300 game (772 series), Tri-B Bowlers, Towne & Country.

MARCH 16: Steve Barnes, 300 game, 119 over average (681 series), Trestleboard, The Lanes; Malison, 300 game (777 series) and Mark Vande Velde, 299 game (724 series), Thursday Nite Businessmen, Towne & Country.

MARCH 20: Georgette Albert, 705 series (254 game), King of the Hill, The Lanes; Jessica Storm, 709 series, Miller Monday Night Classic, River City Lanes, Waterford.

MARCH 21: Samantha Kelly, 762 series, Miller 64 Scratch, Old Settler’s.

MARCH 23: Ethan Witterholt, 298 game (737 series), K&G Contractors Classic, Towne & Country.

MARCH 24: Mike Vasey, 300 game (794 series) and Matt Henkes, 300 game (748 series), Angry Brothers Points, The Lanes.

MARCH 27: Jeremy Johnson, 807 series, 153 over average (278 game); Brennan Rager, 300 game (701 series); and Colette McNally, 712 series (267 game), King of the Hill, The Lanes.

MARCH 28: Tyler Hirth, 846 series and 300 game (278-300-268), and Steve Behme, first 300 game, 136 over average (596 series), Teezers Veterans Appreciation, Castle.

MARCH 29: Stephanie Schwartz, 718 series, Wednesday Niters, Castle; Larry Mutchie, 299 game (706 series) and Glen Halberstadt, 299 game (703 series), Big Ed’s Commercial, The Lanes; Matt Stanosz, 822 series (279-285-258) and Ryan Jacobi, 300 game (683 series), Tri-B Bowlers, Towne & Country.

MARCH 30: Al Zeitz Jr., 299 game (783 series), Knights of Castle.

APRIL 1: James Ruffalo, 812 series and 300 game, Family& Friends, Castle.

APRIL 3: Dwain Stewart, 800 series (257-267-276) and Stephanie Schwartz, 707 series, The League, Castle; Schwartz, 717 series, Molson Coors Doubles, Castle; Dan Steimle, 300 game (745 series), King of the Hill, The Lanes; Ralph Hibbard, 299 game (679 series), Miller Monday Night Classic, River City, Waterford.

APRIL 5: Jenny Wonders, 746 series (277 game), Tri-B Bowlers, Towne & Country.

APRIL 6: Cotie Holbek, 300 game (751 series), K&G Contractors Classic, Towne & Country.