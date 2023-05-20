RGC gymnasts place at regionals

Two gymnasts from the Racine Gymnastics Center, Isabella Rasavong and Chloe Arvai, finished in the top four in the all-around at the 2023 Region 4 Xcel Championship Meet held April 21-23 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

In the Xcel Silver Division, Age Group Junior N, Rasavong was third in the all-around with a score of 37.5. Rasavong scored 9.12 on vault, 9.57 on uneven bars, 9.4 on balance beam and 9.4 on floor exercise.

In the Xcel Gold Division, Age Group Junior F, Arvai finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 36.65. Arvai scored 8.9 on vault, 9.0 on uneven bars, 9.32 on balance beam and 9.42 on floor exercise.

Neither gymnast qualified for nationals from the Region 4 meet, which includes gymnasts from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Bowlers roll honor scores

Several bowlers wrapped up the fall/winter league season with honor scores at various bowling centers in Racine County.

Here is the final wrap-up:

APRIL 10: At Castle Lanes, Jami Larsen had a 727 women’s national honor series with a 266 high game in the Monday Molson Coors League; also at Castle, Delbert Richards had a 299 game (741 series) in The League.

APRIL 11: At Castle, Jeff Beauchamp rolled an 807 series and 300 game in the Teezer’s Veterans Appreciation League (300-259-248). At Old Settler’s Bowling Center in Union Grove, Jordan Johnson rolled a 300 game (774 series) and Samantha Kelly rolled a 700 series in the Miller 64 Scratch League.

APRIL 12: At The Lanes on 20, Jeffery Fernholz rolled a 300 game (701 series) in the Big Ed’s Commercial League. At Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, Liz Kramer had a 710 series (259 high game) and Mark Vande Velde had a 300 game (737 series) in the Tri-B Bowlers League. At River City Lanes in Waterford, Kurt Brudnicki had a 299 game (658 series) in the Wednesday Men League.

APRIL 13: At Castle, Stephanie Schwartz rolled a 721 series in the Knights of Castle League. At Old Settler’s, Matt Siekert rolled a 300 game (733 series) in the Union Grove Men’s Commercial League.

APRIL 17: At Castle, Stephanie Schwartz had a 703 series (259 high game) and Dylan Shaffer had a 300 game (743 series) in The League.

APRIL 19: At The Lanes, Demetrius Polk rolled a 299 game (787 series) in the Big Ed’s Commercial League.

APRIL 24: At River City Lanes, Jessica Storm rolled a 719 series (269 high game) in the Miller Monday Night Classic League.

APRIL 26: At The Lanes, Christopher Webb rolled a 300 game (784 series) in the Big Ed’s Commercial League.