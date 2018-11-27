UW-Parkside’s Prpa earns All-Midwest Region honors
UW-Parkside redshirt junior midfielder/forward Leki Prpa, a Muskego High School graduate from Wind Lake, was named to the 2018 All-Midwest Region First Team by United Soccer Coaches this week.
He had already earned Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, D2CCA Midwest Region Team, Academic All-District First Team and First Team All-GLIAC honors.
Prpa started and played all 16 games for the Rangers. He led the team in goals (seven), assists (nine) and points (23).
UW-Platteville’s Miller earns state Division III honors
UW-Platteville junior goalkeeper Nate Miller, a Park High School graduate, was named to the All-Wisconsin Second Team by the United Soccer Coaches.
This is Miller’s second straight year on the second team. The All-Wisconsin team is comprised of players from all NCAA Division III programs in the state.
Also earning second-team honors was junior defender Andrew Bauman of Wind Lake, a Muskego High School graduate who plays for Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Bowlers roll honor scores
Three more bowlers at Castle Lanes rolled perfect games Tuesday, making six so far this week.
Nathan Michalowski shot a 300 game in the middle of a 765 series in the Miller Classic Doubles League. The 40-year-old Michalowski opened with a 206 and finished with a 259.
In the V.F.W. League, Jeff Carroll, 43, opened a 685 series with his seventh lifetime 300 game and finished with 212 and 173. David Boho, 55, shot his first 300 to lead off a 646 series, then finished with games of 181 and 165.
